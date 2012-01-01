- Calories per serving 431
- Fat per serving 13.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Protein per serving 21g
- Carbohydrate per serving 62g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 119mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 901mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Black Forbidden Rice with Shrimp, Peaches, and Snap Peas
This one-dish meal of Black Forbidden Rice with Shrimp, Peaches, and Snap Peas is perfect for any night of the week. Why is this black rice dish referred to as "forbidden?" In ancient China, black rice was considered the finest grain and only served to the Emperor. Therefore, it sometimes is called “forbidden rice,” as it was off limits for the general public.
If you can’t find black rice, you can use brown, basmati, or jasmine.
How to Make It
In medium saucepan, bring rice, water, ginger, and teaspoon salt to a boil; reduce heat, cover, and simmer until tender (30 minutes). Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with fork and transfer to a large bowl.
Meanwhile, in large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and a pinch each salt and pepper; cook, stirring, until cooked through and opaque (4-5 minutes). Remove shrimp; wipe pan with paper towels.
In same pan, heat 1 teaspoon oil over medium-high heat. Add snap peas and cook, stirring often, 2 minutes. Add peaches and cook 2 minutes. Transfer to bowl with rice.
In a medium bowl, whisk together vinegar, remaining 3 tablespoons oil, honey, and soy sauce until smooth; pour dressing over rice mixture, add shrimp, and toss.
Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner. Copyright 2012 by Giada De Laurentiis. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, a division of Random House, Inc.