Chicken, Bibb, and Arugula Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Photo: Amy Neunsinger
Prep Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: about 1 1/2 cups salad)
Giada De Laurentiis
March 2016

Rotisserie chicken breasts offer a jump-start to this weeknight dinner of Chicken, Bibb, and Arugula Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette. Raspberries and honey sweeten the vinaigrette, and pumpkin seeds provide extra crunch.

Making your own raspberry vinaigrette isn’t as tough as you’d think, we promise!

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup unsweetened frozen raspberries, thawed
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 large head butter or Bibb lettuce, torn
  • 4 packed cups (4 ounces) arugula
  • 1/4 cup shelled pumpkin seeds, toasted
  • 2 rotisserie chicken breasts, thinly sliced (about 2 cups)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 229
  • Fat per serving 13.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.6g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 48mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 210mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Purée raspberries, olive oil, lemon juice, honey, salt, and pepper in blender.

Step 2

In a large salad bowl, toss lettuce, arugula, and pumpkin seeds with vinaigrette. Arrange chicken on top.

Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner. Copyright 2012 by Giada De Laurentiis. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, a division of Random House, Inc.

