Orecchiette With Sausage Meatballs, Broccoli Rabe, and Garlic

Jonathan Kantor
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: about 2 cups)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Five ingredients are all you need for this hearty pasta meal of Orecchiette With Sausage Meatballs, Broccoli Rabe, and Garlic. Link Italian sausage aids in the quick meatball preparation, while broccoli rabe provides an excellent source of vitamins A, C, and K.

Broccoli rabe, often used in Italian dishes, is an excellent source of vitamins A, C, and K.

Ingredients

  • 1 (1-pound) box orecchiette
  • 1 bunch broccoli rabe, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 links Italian sausage (about 11 ounces)
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 405
  • Fat per serving 8.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 60g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 555mg
  • Calcium per serving 90mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Cook pasta according to package directions in salted water; reserve 1/2 cup pasta water. Add broccoli rabe during last 2 minutes of cooking; drain pasta and broccoli rabe and return to pot.

Step 2

 While pasta cooks, heat oil in a large, heavy pot over medium heat. Pinch sausage from casing in 1-inch pieces and roll into balls with clean hands, placing meatballs directly in pot. Cook meatballs until browned and cooked through (8-10 minutes). Stir in garlic; cook until fragrant and toasted (2 minutes). Add pasta and broccoli rabe mixture, 1/4 teaspoon each salt and freshly ground pepper, and reserved pasta water; cook, tossing, until pasta is coated with a thin sauce (2 minutes). Divide among 6 bowls.

