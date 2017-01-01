Five ingredients are all you need for this hearty pasta meal of Orecchiette With Sausage Meatballs, Broccoli Rabe, and Garlic. Link Italian sausage aids in the quick meatball preparation, while broccoli rabe provides an excellent source of vitamins A, C, and K.

