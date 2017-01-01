- Calories per serving 500
- Fat per serving 9.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrate per serving 89g
- Fiber per serving 15g
- Cholesterol per serving 12mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 581mg
- Calcium per serving 218mg
Spaghetti With Asparagus and Lemon
All you need are noodles, olive oil, and asparagus with a squeeze of lemon to create this simple, tasty meal of Spaghetti With Asparagus and Lemon.
Want to keep your noodles from sticking together? Make sure to salt your water and remember to stir frequently while cooking.
How to Make It
Cook pasta according to package directions in salted water; reserve 1/2 cup pasta water. While pasta cooks, grate zest from lemon and squeeze 2 tablespoons juice into a small dish. Trim asparagus; peel into ribbons with a vegetable peeler.
Return pasta to pot; toss with asparagus, lemon zest and juice, 1/4 cup cheese, oil, 1/4 teaspoon each salt and freshly ground pepper, and enough pasta water to make a thin sauce. Divide among 4 bowls; top each with 1 tablespoon Parmesan.