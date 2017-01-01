Spaghetti With Asparagus and Lemon

Jonathan Kantor
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
13 Mins
Total Time
23 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 1/4 cups)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

All you need are noodles, olive oil, and asparagus with a squeeze of lemon to create this simple, tasty meal of Spaghetti With Asparagus and Lemon.

Want to keep your noodles from sticking together? Make sure to salt your water and remember to stir frequently while cooking.

Ingredients

  • 1 (1-pound) box whole-wheat spaghetti
  • 1 lemon
  • 1 (1-pound) bunch asparagus
  • 1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese, divided
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 500
  • Fat per serving 9.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Protein per serving 23g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 89g
  • Fiber per serving 15g
  • Cholesterol per serving 12mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 581mg
  • Calcium per serving 218mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Cook pasta according to package directions in salted water; reserve 1/2 cup pasta water. While pasta cooks, grate zest from lemon and squeeze 2 tablespoons juice into a small dish. Trim asparagus; peel into ribbons with a vegetable peeler.

Step 2

 Return pasta to pot; toss with asparagus, lemon zest and juice, 1/4 cup cheese, oil, 1/4 teaspoon each salt and freshly ground pepper, and enough pasta water to make a thin sauce. Divide among 4 bowls; top each with 1 tablespoon Parmesan.

