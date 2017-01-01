- Calories per serving 370
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 61g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 71mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 303mg
- Calcium per serving 52mg
Pappardelle With Tomato and Bacon
Four ingredients are all you need to toss together this simple pasta dish of Pappardelle With Tomato and Bacon.
To clean leeks, trim them, slice in half lengthwise, and immerse in a bowl of cold water, shaking gently to release debris. Drain on paper towels before slicing.
How to Make It
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Cook bacon, stirring often, until crispy (8-10 minutes); transfer bacon to a paper-towel-lined plate, reserving 1 tablespoon bacon fat in skillet. Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions in salted water; reserve 1/2 cup pasta water.
While pasta cooks, heat skillet and reserved fat over medium heat; add leeks and cherry tomatoes. Cook, stirring, until leeks begin to soften (about 5 minutes). Add reserved pasta water; simmer, partially covered, until tomatoes have burst and leeks are tender (12-15 minutes). Toss pasta with leek mixture and bacon and arrange in 6 serving bowls.