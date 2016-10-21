Serve up a meatless meal of Sweet Potato and Spinach Quesadillas tonight. You'll get an immune boost from the beta carotene in the sweet potatoes, and 20 percent of your daily iron needs are met with this veggie quesadilla. Plus this quesadilla contains more calcium than a glass of milk!

