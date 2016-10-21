- Calories per serving 391
- Fat per serving 13.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 52g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 18mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 750mg
- Calcium per serving 352mg
Sweet Potato and Spinach Quesadillas
Serve up a meatless meal of Sweet Potato and Spinach Quesadillas tonight. You'll get an immune boost from the beta carotene in the sweet potatoes, and 20 percent of your daily iron needs are met with this veggie quesadilla. Plus this quesadilla contains more calcium than a glass of milk!
This dish contains more calcium than a glass of milk, plus you’ll get an immune boost from the beta-carotene in sweet potatoes.
How to Make It
Microwave potatoes on high until tender (about 15 minutes).
Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, combine vinegar, sugar, and peppercorns; bring to a boil and stir to dissolve sugar. Place onion slices in a medium heatproof bowl; pour hot vinegar mixture over onion and let stand 10 minutes. Drain onion slices and transfer to a plate to cool.
Split cooked potatoes open with a knife; remove flesh and transfer to a bowl (you should have about 1 cup). Use a fork to mash potato with salt and pepper; divide potato filling among 4 tortillas. Top each with 1 heaping cup spinach, 1/4 cup cheese, and another tortilla.
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Working in batches, heat 1 teaspoon oil and transfer 1 quesadilla to skillet; cook until quesadilla is crisp and cheese is melted (about 3 minutes per side). Transfer cooked quesadilla to serving plate. Repeat with remaining oil and quesadillas. Cut quesadillas in quarters and serve each with 1/4 cup pickled onions.