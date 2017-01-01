This meal of Spaghetti With Wilted Greens and Walnut-Parsley Pesto makes for excellent post-workout fuel--thanks to a great mix of whole grains and protein. Added bonus from this one-dish meal: You get plenty of antioxidants from the veggies, herbs, and walnuts.

