Barley-Stuffed Poblanos

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
55 Mins
Total Time
1 hour, 5 minutes
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 pepper plus 1/2 cup sauce)
Sarah Copeland
March 2016

Indulge in these fiber-packed Barley-Stuffed Poblanos for your dinner tonight. You'll get more than one-third of your daily fiber in a serving of these stuffed poblanos. Plus your metabolism will get a kick from the chili powder in the recipe.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 1 1/2 cups barley, soaked overnight and drained
  • 1 bunch kale, thick stems removed, leaves chopped
  • 1 1/8 teaspoons chili powder, divided
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 (28-ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 6 large poblano peppers
  • 2 ounces reduced-fat white cheddar, grated (1/2 cup)
  • 3 slices reduced-fat Monterey Jack cheese, halved
  • 1/2 cup crumbled pasteurized queso fresco

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 382
  • Fat per serving 12.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 58g
  • Fiber per serving 13g
  • Cholesterol per serving 14mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 429mg
  • Calcium per serving 298mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add onion and cook until soft (5-7 minutes). Add barley and 3 3/4 cups water and cook until barley is tender (about 30 minutes). Stir kale and 1/8 teaspoon chili powder into barley until kale is wilted; mix in cheddar.

Step 2

Meanwhile, in a heavy pot, heat remaining oil over medium heat. Add garlic and cook 3 minutes. Add tomatoes, remaining 1 teaspoon chili powder, and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens (about 30 minutes). Turn heat to low; cover.

Step 3

Preheat broiler with rack in middle position. Slice off stems from peppers to make a wide hole for stuffing; reserve stems. Using a small knife, carefully remove membranes and seeds. Stuff peppers tightly with barley mixture; return stem ends to top of peppers. Place in a large, broiler-proof baking dish; broil until peppers are charred and soft (20 minutes), turning once halfway through. Add tomato sauce to pan around peppers; cover each pepper with 1/2 slice Monterey Jack. Broil until cheese melts (1-2 minutes). Transfer peppers to plates with sauce; top each with 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon queso fresco.

