- Calories per serving 486
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 42g
- Carbohydrate per serving 57g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 94mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 528mg
- Calcium per serving 81mg
Brown Rice Bowl With Turkey
Brown Rice Bowl With Turkey is a delicious dinner that makes it a cinch to eat a nutritious meal during the week. This one-dish meal serves up about one-fourth of your daily requirement of vitamin B6--which is crucial for a healthy immune system. It's also super lean and very low in sugar.
This dish serves up about one-fourth your daily requirement of vitamin B6, which is crucial for a healthy immune system.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°.
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine rice, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 2 cups broth, and 1 cup water; cover and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook, covered, until rice is tender (about 45 minutes).
Meanwhile, line a baking sheet with foil. Place turkey on sheet and coat with oil. Season with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and brush with 1 1/2 teaspoons soy sauce. Roast, turning halfway through, until turkey is cooked and a meat thermometer inserted in the center reads 165° (50-55 minutes). Remove from oven and transfer turkey to a cutting board. Tent with foil and let rest (about 5 minutes).
Stir spinach, scallions, and remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons soy sauce into rice with remaining 1 cup warmed broth. Thinly slice turkey. Divide rice and sliced turkey among 4 bowls; drizzle each with sesame oil and sprinkle with sesame seeds, if desired.