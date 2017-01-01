Smoothie With Benefits

Travis Rathbone
Yield
Makes 2 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

No more empty calories! This pumped-up smoothie packs extra protein to keep you slim and satisfied. Now that's a Smoothie With Benefits!

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup plain low-fat yogurt
  • 2 cups strawberries, hulled and sliced in half
  • 1/2 cup sliced banana
  • 1 cup diced mango
  • 2 tablespoons plain whey protein powder
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 cup crushed ice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 257
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 0.0g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 32mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 72mg
  • Calcium per serving 147mg

How to Make It

In a blender, combine ingredients and blend until smooth. Pour into 2 large glasses.

