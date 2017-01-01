- Calories per serving 257
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 0.0g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 32mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 72mg
- Calcium per serving 147mg
Smoothie With Benefits
Travis Rathbone
No more empty calories! This pumped-up smoothie packs extra protein to keep you slim and satisfied. Now that's a Smoothie With Benefits!
How to Make It
In a blender, combine ingredients and blend until smooth. Pour into 2 large glasses.