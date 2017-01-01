- Calories per serving 146
- Fat per serving 11.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 7mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 333mg
- Calcium per serving 145mg
No-Guilt Caesar Salad
Celebrity chef Alton Brown serves up a terrific first course in his No-Guilt Caesar Salad. The guilt-free salad dressing is creamy and garlicky with none of the traditional fat--thanks to the silken tofu.
Alton Brown—who created this recipe—is the host of Food Network’s Good Eats, author of seven cookbooks, and commentator on Iron Chef America.
How to Make It
In a blender, combine 2 tablespoons Parmesan, Dijon mustard, minced garlic, white-wine vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, drained silken tofu, salt, and black pepper. Add to running blender 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil in stream until blended (1-2 minutes). Add 1 more tablespoon olive oil; blend (1-2 minutes). Divide torn romaine lettuce hearts among 4 bowls; top each with 2 tablespoons dressing, 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan, and 4 croutons.