Chocolate Tofu Mousse

Levi Brown
Yield
Serves 5 (serving size: about 3/4 cup mousse and berries)
François Payard
March 2016

What's not to like about rich Chocolate Tofu Mousse? Pastry chef Francois Payard whips up a fabulous mousse with soy milk and silken tofu that's just as decadent as the traditional dessert.

François Payard—who created this recipe—is a world-renowned pastry chef, owner of FPB bakeries, and author of Chocolate Epiphany.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped
  • 1 cup soy milk
  • 1/2 vanilla bean, scraped
  • 10 ounce silken tofu, drained
  • 1/4 cup raspberries
  • 1/4 cup blueberries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 291
  • Fat per serving 18.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 10.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 28mg
  • Calcium per serving 52mg

How to Make It

Prepare ganache: Place chopped bittersweet chocolate in a bowl. In a saucepan, combine soy milk and scraped vanilla bean. Bring to a boil; pour over chocolate. Let stand 1 minute. Remove vanilla bean and whisk until smooth. In a blender, process drained silken tofu until creamy (10 seconds). Add ganache; blend until smooth (20-30 seconds). Spoon into 5 individual bowls; refrigerate until mousse is firm (1 hour). Before serving, divide 1/4 cup each raspberries and blueberries among bowls.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up