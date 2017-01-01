- Calories per serving 291
- Fat per serving 18.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 10.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 28mg
- Calcium per serving 52mg
Chocolate Tofu Mousse
What's not to like about rich Chocolate Tofu Mousse? Pastry chef Francois Payard whips up a fabulous mousse with soy milk and silken tofu that's just as decadent as the traditional dessert.
François Payard—who created this recipe—is a world-renowned pastry chef, owner of FPB bakeries, and author of Chocolate Epiphany.
How to Make It
Prepare ganache: Place chopped bittersweet chocolate in a bowl. In a saucepan, combine soy milk and scraped vanilla bean. Bring to a boil; pour over chocolate. Let stand 1 minute. Remove vanilla bean and whisk until smooth. In a blender, process drained silken tofu until creamy (10 seconds). Add ganache; blend until smooth (20-30 seconds). Spoon into 5 individual bowls; refrigerate until mousse is firm (1 hour). Before serving, divide 1/4 cup each raspberries and blueberries among bowls.