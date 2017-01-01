Miso-Glazed Tofu

Levi Brown
Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: 3.5 ounces tofu and 1 baby bok choy)
Candice Kumai
March 2016

Healthy tofu is turned into indulgent Miso-Glazed Tofu by Chef Candice Kumai. Serve up this Asian-inspired main dish tonight.

Candice Kumai—who created this recipe—is is a guest judge on Food Network's Iron Chef America and author of Pretty Delicious.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon miso paste
  • 1 tablespoon rice-wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 (14-ounce) block extra-firm tofu
  • 4 baby bok choy, halved
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated ginger
  • 1 teaspoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon rice-wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 164
  • Fat per serving 10.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5.2g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 152mg
  • Calcium per serving 78mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 350°. In bowl, whisk together miso paste, 1 tablespoon rice-wine vinegar, honey, and 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce until smooth. Slice tofu into 4 pieces. Dry with paper towels. Add to marinade; toss. Cover; refrigerate 30 minutes, turning once. Discard marinade; transfer tofu to baking dish. Bake until browned (30-35 minutes). Steam halved baby bok choy in saucepan of shallow simmering water, covered, until tender. In bowl, combine ginger, 1 teaspoon low-sodium soy sauce, 1 tablespoon rice-wine vinegar, sesame oil, and crushed red pepper. Slice tofu; serve with bok choy. Drizzle with vinaigrette and sesame seeds.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up