- Calories per serving 164
- Fat per serving 10.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5.2g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 8g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 152mg
- Calcium per serving 78mg
Miso-Glazed Tofu
Healthy tofu is turned into indulgent Miso-Glazed Tofu by Chef Candice Kumai. Serve up this Asian-inspired main dish tonight.
Candice Kumai—who created this recipe—is is a guest judge on Food Network's Iron Chef America and author of Pretty Delicious.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. In bowl, whisk together miso paste, 1 tablespoon rice-wine vinegar, honey, and 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce until smooth. Slice tofu into 4 pieces. Dry with paper towels. Add to marinade; toss. Cover; refrigerate 30 minutes, turning once. Discard marinade; transfer tofu to baking dish. Bake until browned (30-35 minutes). Steam halved baby bok choy in saucepan of shallow simmering water, covered, until tender. In bowl, combine ginger, 1 teaspoon low-sodium soy sauce, 1 tablespoon rice-wine vinegar, sesame oil, and crushed red pepper. Slice tofu; serve with bok choy. Drizzle with vinaigrette and sesame seeds.