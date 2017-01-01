Miso-Glazed Tofu

Preheat oven to 350°. In bowl, whisk together miso paste, 1 tablespoon rice-wine vinegar, honey, and 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce until smooth. Slice tofu into 4 pieces. Dry with paper towels. Add to marinade; toss. Cover; refrigerate 30 minutes, turning once. Discard marinade; transfer tofu to baking dish. Bake until browned (30-35 minutes). Steam halved baby bok choy in saucepan of shallow simmering water, covered, until tender. In bowl, combine ginger, 1 teaspoon low-sodium soy sauce, 1 tablespoon rice-wine vinegar, sesame oil, and crushed red pepper. Slice tofu; serve with bok choy. Drizzle with vinaigrette and sesame seeds.