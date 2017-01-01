Spring Power Salad

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Yield
Makes 4 servings
Caroline Wright
March 2016

The buttermilk dressing (don't add too much!) boosts your calcium while adding a rich, tangy flavor.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons low-fat buttermilk
  • 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper
  • 1 navel orange, peeled and sliced crosswise into 1/4-inch slices
  • 1 cup cucumber, sliced into ribbons
  • 2 cups baby romaine leaves
  • 2 tablespoons pine nuts
  • 4 (4-ounce) cooked salmon fillets

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 275
  • Fat per serving 13.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5.3g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 0.0g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 0.0mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

In a small bowl, whisk together buttermilk, olive oil, lemon juice, and salt and pepper. Toss salad ingredients in a large bowl. Divide among 4 plates. Top each with a salmon fillet. Drizzle with dressing.

