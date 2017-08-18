- Calories per serving 107
- Fat per serving 0.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 31mg
- Calcium per serving 38mg
Orange and Vanilla Yogurt Pops
Prep: 5 minutes; Total time: 5 minutes (plus 2 hours for freezing).
The perfect combination of tangy and sweet, these low-calorie yogurt pops work as an excellent after-dinner treat.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small bowl, whisk together orange-juice concentrate, sugar, and water. Dividing evenly, spoon 1/2 cup softened juice-concentrate mixture into 8 (3-ounce) pop molds.
Step 2
To the bowl with remaining juice-concentrate mixture, add yogurt, vanilla, and salt; whisk to combine. Spoon yogurt mixture into molds, add sticks, and freeze until firm (about 2 hours; remove from mold by next day).