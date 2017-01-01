Carrot Loaf Cake with Yogurt Glaze

Spray a 9- x 3- x 5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray and dust with flour. Set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together sugar, 1/3 cup yogurt, oil, eggs, and ginger. Stir dry mixture into yogurt mixture, then stir in carrots. Transfer to baking pan.

Step 3

Bake for 40 to 50 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Transfer to a wire rack to cool 15 minutes in pan; remove from pan to cool completely. Stir together remaining 1/3 cup yogurt and confectioner's sugar. Just before serving, drizzle glaze over cake set on wire rack. Slice into 10 pieces.