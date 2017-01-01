Fresh Yogurt Cheese (Labneh)

Photo: Levi Brown
Yield
Makes 2 1/2 cups (32 balls) (serving size: 4 cheese balls)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 1 minute; Total time: 11 minutes (plus 12 hours draining).

Labneh is popular in the Middle East, and is great spread on a bagel as a guilt-free swap for cream cheese.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups plain reduced-fat (2%) Greek yogurt, or 2 1/2 cups store-bought labneh
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves, plus additional for serving

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 106
  • Fat per serving 5.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 158mg
  • Calcium per serving 80mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a medium bowl, stir together yogurt and salt. (If using store-bought labneh, skip to step ) Line a fine-mesh sieve with 2 layers of cheesecloth (allowing extra to drape over sieve); place sieve over a deep bowl or large (8-cup) liquid measure. Transfer yogurt to prepared sieve. Gather edges of cheesecloth around yogurt mixture; tie with kitchen twine. Transfer bowl, sieve, and yogurt to refrigerator; drain 12 hours (discarding liquid occasionally to make sure liquid collected from yogurt in bowl doesn't touch sieve). Remove yogurt cheese from cheesecloth.

Step 2

Use clean hands to roll cheese into 1-inch balls (about 1 rounded tablespoon each). Meanwhile, heat oil in a small skillet over medium heat; add oregano and cook until crisp and fragrant (about 1 minute). Cool oil and oregano completely (discarding darkened oregano, if desired) and pour over yogurt cheese to serve. Garnish with fresh oregano.

