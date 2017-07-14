- Calories per serving 85
- Fat per serving 6.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 175mg
- Calcium per serving 36mg
Avocado, Mint, and Yogurt Dip
Prep: 5 minutes; Total time: 5 minutes.
Avocados are high in healthy monounsaturated fats—the healthy, good-for-your-heart kind!
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium bowl, mash together avocado, yogurt, lime juice,and salt until creamy.
Step 2
Fold in 3 tablespoons mint leaves, drizzle with oil, and top with remaining mint.