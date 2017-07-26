Cucumber-Walnut Raita

Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: about 1/4 cup)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 1 minute; Total time: 11 minutes.

Cucumbers are veggies with high-water content, so they can help you feel fuller, longer.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1 minced garlic clove
  • 1/2 cup quartered, seeded, and sliced cucumber (from 1 Kirby)
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons finely chopped walnuts, divided
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 cup plain reduced-fat (2%) Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 97
  • Fat per serving 7.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.7g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 207mg
  • Calcium per serving 38mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a small skillet, heat oil over medium heat; add cumin and garlic. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute until toasted and fragrant; set cumin oil aside to cool completely.

Step 2

Stir together cucumber, 1/4 cup walnuts, lemon juice, yogurt, salt, and pepper. Stir in cumin oil and top with additional 2 tablespoons walnuts.

