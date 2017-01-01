- Calories per serving 59
- Fat per serving 0.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 496mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Vodka-Spiked Tomatoes with Lemon Salt
Photo: Andrew McCaul
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 1 minute.
Red produce—like tomatoes—contains cancer-fighting lycopene and anthocyanins, which may also lower your risk of heart disease and stroke.
How to Make It
Step 1
Using a sharp knife, score bottom of each tomato with an X; transfer to a bowl. Bring a kettle of water to a boil; pour water over tomatoes. Let stand 30 seconds; drain tomatoes and run under cold water. Cool. Peel tomatoes.
Step 2
In a shallow dish, whisk together vodka, lemon juice, and sugar. Toss with tomatoes. Cover and refrigerate (30-60 minutes).
Step 3
Stir together last 3 ingredients; sprinkle tomatoes with lemon salt and serve.