Vodka-Spiked Tomatoes with Lemon Salt

Photo: Andrew McCaul
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 8 tomatoes)
Melissa Roberts
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 1 minute.

Red produce—like tomatoes—contains cancer-fighting lycopene and anthocyanins, which may also lower your risk of heart disease and stroke.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound cherry tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup vodka
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 59
  • Fat per serving 0.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 496mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Using a sharp knife, score bottom of each tomato with an X; transfer to a bowl. Bring a kettle of water to a boil; pour water over tomatoes. Let stand 30 seconds; drain tomatoes and run under cold water. Cool. Peel tomatoes.

Step 2

In a shallow dish, whisk together vodka, lemon juice, and sugar. Toss with tomatoes. Cover and refrigerate (30-60 minutes).

Step 3

Stir together last 3 ingredients; sprinkle tomatoes with lemon salt and serve.

