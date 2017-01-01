Grilled Sweet Potato, Orange, and Chickpea Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Microwave potatoes on high for 12 minutes. Transfer to a bowl of ice water to cool. Peel and slice potatoes 1/2-inch thick; reserve.

Step 2 With a sharp knife, remove peel and thick white pith from oranges; reserve juice in a bowl. Halve and slice crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick half moons, reserving juice. Transfer 3 tablespoons of collected juice into a bowl; whisk in vinegar, sesame oil, soy sauce, and salt; reserve.

Step 3 Spray grill pan with cooking spray; heat over medium-high until hot. Cook potatoes until grill marks appear, turning once (3-5 minutes per batch).