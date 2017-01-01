- Calories per serving 191
- Fat per serving 8.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 276mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Avocado Pea Soup with Herb Oil
Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes.
Lutein and zeaxanthin, the carotenoids found in most green fruits and veggies may lower your risk of heart disease and skin cancer.
How to Make It
Combine parsley, olive oil, and 2 tablespoons tarragon in a blender; blend until smooth. Strain mixture through a fine-mesh sieve, pressing on chopped herbs. Reserve 1 tablespoon herb oil (discard herb solids).
In a saucepan, combine shallots, broth, and 2 cups water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low and simmer, partially covered, until shallots are tender (10 minutes). Add peas; simmer until cooked (3 minutes).
Working in batches, transfer pea mixture to blender with avocado, yogurt, remaining 2 tablespoons tarragon, and salt and pepper; blend until smooth. (You can also use an immersion blender to blend soup in saucepan.) Divide soup among 4 bowls, drizzle with reserved herb oil, and garnish with additional tarragon leaves.