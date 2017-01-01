Avocado Pea Soup with Herb Oil

In a saucepan, combine shallots, broth, and 2 cups water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low and simmer, partially covered, until shallots are tender (10 minutes). Add peas; simmer until cooked (3 minutes).

Step 3

Working in batches, transfer pea mixture to blender with avocado, yogurt, remaining 2 tablespoons tarragon, and salt and pepper; blend until smooth. (You can also use an immersion blender to blend soup in saucepan.) Divide soup among 4 bowls, drizzle with reserved herb oil, and garnish with additional tarragon leaves.