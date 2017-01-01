Herb Garden Salad

Photo: Andrew McCaul
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 1/3 cups salad)
Melissa Roberts
March 2016

Prep: 20 minute; Cook: 20 minutes.

Leafy greens are also a great source of energy-boosting folate. Plus most green fruits and vegetables have nutrients that protect against eye diseases.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1 pound asparagus, ends trimmed, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 2 cups sugar-snap peas, trimmed
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon white-wine vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 bunch watercress
  • 1/2 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 123
  • Fat per serving 9.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 93mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 169mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place eggs in a saucepan; add cold water to cover. Bring to a boil; remove from heat, cover, and let stand 12 minutes. Run eggs under water to cool; peel eggs, cut in half, and reserve.

Step 2

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil with 1 teaspoon salt; place a large bowl of ice water near stove. Boil asparagus 2 minutes or until bright green. Transfer asparagus immediately to ice water (reserve boiling water). Reserve ice water and repeat with snap peas, boiling 1-2 minutes. Drain and pat dry.

Step 3

In a bowl, combine garlic, lemon zest and juice, vinegar, oil, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and black pepper. In a serving bowl, combine asparagus, peas, watercress, herbs, and eggs. Just before serving, drizzle salad with dressing and toss to combine.

