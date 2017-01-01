Chicken Pomegranate Guac Tacos

Photo: Jonny Valiant
Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: 2 tacos)
Devin Alexander
March 2016

The juicy pomegranate seeds add tangy flavor, and research has shown they have more inflammation-fighting antioxidants than red wine or green tea.

Ingredients

  • 4 (4-ounce) boneless and skinless chicken breast halves
  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 1 teaspoon salt-free Mexican seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 avocado, peeled
  • 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds
  • 1 lime
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 8 (6-inch) corn tortillas
  • 8 tablespoons sliced red onion
  • 1 cup shredded red cabbage
  • 8 tablespoons crumbled low-fat queso fresco

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 374
  • Fat per serving 12.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 38g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 67mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 380mg
  • Calcium per serving 167mg

How to Make It

Preheat grill pan over high heat. Coat chicken with olive oil spray; season with Mexican seasoning and salt. Grill 4–5 minutes per side; cut into bite-size cubes. In bowl, mash avocado with fork; stir in pomegranate seeds, juice from 1 lime, and minced garlic. On each of 4 plates, divide chicken and guacamole among 2 (6-inch) corn tortillas; top with 2 tablespoons sliced red onion, 1/4 cup shredded red cabbage, and 2 tablespoons crumbled low-fat queso fresco.

