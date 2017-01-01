- Calories per serving 374
- Fat per serving 12.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Protein per serving 29g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 67mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 380mg
- Calcium per serving 167mg
Chicken Pomegranate Guac Tacos
Photo: Jonny Valiant
The juicy pomegranate seeds add tangy flavor, and research has shown they have more inflammation-fighting antioxidants than red wine or green tea.
How to Make It
Preheat grill pan over high heat. Coat chicken with olive oil spray; season with Mexican seasoning and salt. Grill 4–5 minutes per side; cut into bite-size cubes. In bowl, mash avocado with fork; stir in pomegranate seeds, juice from 1 lime, and minced garlic. On each of 4 plates, divide chicken and guacamole among 2 (6-inch) corn tortillas; top with 2 tablespoons sliced red onion, 1/4 cup shredded red cabbage, and 2 tablespoons crumbled low-fat queso fresco.