Southwestern Burgers

Stir ground beef, egg, chopped red onion, minced garlic, corn kernels, cilantro, and chipotle chile powder together in a large bowl; form into 4 equal-size patties. Heat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat; cook burgers until medium-rare (5-6 minutes per side). Divide pepper jack cheese slices among cooked burgers; place on burger buns with lettuce leaves and red onion rings.