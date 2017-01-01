- Calories per serving 509
- Fat per serving 20.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4.8g
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrate per serving 64g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 15mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 321mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Peanut Butter-Banana Blast Smoothie
Photo: Andrew McCaul
This energizing smoothie combination will get you fueled up for whatever your day has in store.
How to Make It
In a blender, combine yogurt, honey, vanilla, bananas, peanut butter, and ice; process until smooth.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook