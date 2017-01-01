Peanut Butter-Banana Blast Smoothie

Photo: Andrew McCaul
Yield
Makes 1 serving (serving size: about 16 ounces)
Ellen Kunes and Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016

This energizing smoothie combination will get you fueled up for whatever your day has in store.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup plain low-fat yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup sliced frozen bananas
  • 2 tablespoons peanut butter
  • 1/4 cup ice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 509
  • Fat per serving 20.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4.8g
  • Protein per serving 23g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 64g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 321mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

In a blender, combine yogurt, honey, vanilla, bananas, peanut butter, and ice; process until smooth.

