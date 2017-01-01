- Calories per serving 256
- Fat per serving 7.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Protein per serving 31g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 65mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 509mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Maple-Glazed Cod with Baby Bok Choy
Serve this slightly sweet, heart-healthy fish with brown rice for a complete meal and added Resistant Starch.
How to Make It
In a glass baking dish, combine maple syrup, 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce, sesame oil and crushed red pepper; add cod fillets and coat in sauce. Refrigerate 30 minutes to 2 hours. Transfer fish to a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast at 475° until cooked through and slightly browned (9-10 minutes). Meanwhile, heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add minced garlic and ginger and cook, stirring, until fragrant (1 minute). Add bok choy, mirin, 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce, and vinegar, and cook, stirring, until greens are wilted and stalks are tender-crisp (3-4 minutes). Divide bok choy and cod among 4 plates; sprinkle fillets with chopped scallion and toasted sesame seeds.