- Calories per serving 433
- Fat per serving 12.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 6.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 22g
- Carbohydrate per serving 58g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 34mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 424mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Individual Baked Mac and Cheese
By preparing personal, portion-controlled dishes, you won’t go overboard gorging on this ultimate comfort food!
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, whisk together milk and flour and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat, add nutmeg, and cook, stirring, until thickened (about 10 minutes). Add cheddar cheese, gouda cheese, gruyère or swiss cheese, and cayenne pepper; whisk until melted (1 minute). Add cooked elbow macaroni and stir to combine. In a small bowl, toss bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, thyme, parsley, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Place 6 individual crocks, ramekins, or ovenproof bowls on a rimmed baking sheet; spoon 1 cup macaroni mixture into each ramekin and sprinkle each with 1/6 bread-crumb topping. Bake at 400° until topping is browned and cheese is bubbling (30-35 minutes).
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook