Fried Brown Rice with Edamame

Photo: Andrew McCaul
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup fried rice)
Ellen Kunes and Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016

This dish comes together in minutes if you have frozen or microwaveable rice on hand. To boost the protein in this quick dish, add a handful of sautéed shrimp.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 cups cooked brown rice (such as uncle Ben's ready rice; use an 8.8-ounce bag)
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 2 cups coleslaw mix
  • 1 cup frozen and thawed shelled edamame
  • 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon chile-garlic sauce
  • 1/4 cup cilantro leaves
  • 1/4 cup chopped peanuts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 318
  • Fat per serving 16.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6.6g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 93mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 429mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Heat vegetable oil in a large heavy-bottomed skillet over high heat. Add cooked brown rice; cook until heated through (about 1 minute). Stir eggs into rice; cook 30 seconds. Stir in coleslaw mix, edamame, soy sauce, and chile-garlic sauce; cook 2 minutes or until eggs are cooked and edamame are heated through. Serve rice topped with cilantro and peanuts.

