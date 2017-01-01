Fried Brown Rice with Edamame

Heat vegetable oil in a large heavy-bottomed skillet over high heat. Add cooked brown rice; cook until heated through (about 1 minute). Stir eggs into rice; cook 30 seconds. Stir in coleslaw mix, edamame, soy sauce, and chile-garlic sauce; cook 2 minutes or until eggs are cooked and edamame are heated through. Serve rice topped with cilantro and peanuts.