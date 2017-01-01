Eggs Benedict Florentine

Photo: Andrew McCaul
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 slice bread, 1/2 cup spinach, 1 tablespoon hollandaise, 1 egg)
Ellen Kunes and Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016

Eggs Benedict on a diet? Yes, you can! The lightened hollandaise sauce is the perfect topper for this Sunday brunch dish, and it still tastes incredibly rich.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 (5-ounce) container spinach
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 4 slices (about 1 ounce each) sourdough bread, toasted
  • 1 teaspoon white vinegar
  • 5 large eggs
  • 3 tablespoons light mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons water
  • 1 tablespoon butter, melted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 256
  • Fat per serving 14.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 251mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 471mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat; sauté spinach for 3 minutes until wilted. Season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Arrange toasted sourdough bread on 4 plates; divide spinach among toast slices and set aside. Bring a high-sided skillet filled with 2 inches of water to a simmer; add vinegar. Working one at a time, break each eggs into a ramekin and slide into simmering water. Gently poach 3 minutes; remove with a slotted spoon. Place 1 egg on top of each spinach toast (reserve last egg). In a blender, combine yolk from remaining poached egg (discard white) with mayonnaise, lemon juice, and water; blend until smooth. Add melted butter; blend to combine. Spoon hollandaise over eggs and serve immediately.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

