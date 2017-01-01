- Calories per serving 463
- Fat per serving 18.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 10.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Protein per serving 34g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 96mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 531mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Parsley and Olive Oil Steak Frites
Keep the skin on your frites for extra fiber and nutrients.
How to Make It
Cut potatoes into 1/3-inch-thick fries. on a large rimmed baking sheet, toss potatoes with olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt and bake at 475° for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and turn fries (carefully so as not to separate crisped parts from potatoes).Return to oven and roast until crisp and golden brown (an additional 15 minutes). While fries are baking, preheat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Season steak with 1/4 teaspoon salt and cracked black pepper; grill until medium-rare (7-8 minutes per side). Remove from heat, let rest, and slice into 4 equal portions. To serve, arrange each steak on a dinner plate. Remove fries from oven and season with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Divide fries among the 4 plates and sprinkle with parsley.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook