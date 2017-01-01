Parsley and Olive Oil Steak Frites

Cut potatoes into 1/3-inch-thick fries. on a large rimmed baking sheet, toss potatoes with olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt and bake at 475° for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and turn fries (carefully so as not to separate crisped parts from potatoes).Return to oven and roast until crisp and golden brown (an additional 15 minutes). While fries are baking, preheat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Season steak with 1/4 teaspoon salt and cracked black pepper; grill until medium-rare (7-8 minutes per side). Remove from heat, let rest, and slice into 4 equal portions. To serve, arrange each steak on a dinner plate. Remove fries from oven and season with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Divide fries among the 4 plates and sprinkle with parsley.