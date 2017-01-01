- Calories per serving 342
- Fat per serving 15.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4.9g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 39g
- Fiber per serving 15g
- Cholesterol per serving 41mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 640mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Teriyaki Steak Sandwich
The delicious teriyaki flavor makes this great for lunch or dinner, and the 26 grams of protein and 15 grams of fiber will keep you full for hours.
How to Make It
To make sauce, whisk together soy sauce, water, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, cornstarch, sesame oil, and chile-garlic sauce in a small bowl; set aside. Heat 2 teaspoons vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add steak and cook until browned and just cooked through (2-3 minutes per side). Transfer steak (with its juices) to a bowl. Add 2 teaspoons vegetable oil to skillet with whites from scallions; cook, stirring, until charred (2 minutes). Add shiitake mushrooms and cook until softened (3-4 minutes). Add snow peas, scallion greens, and reserved sauce to skillet with reserved beef mixture; cook until heated through and sauce thickens (2-3 minutes). To assemble, arrange whole-wheat wraps on work surface; place about 3/4 cup beef mixture in middle of each and wrap tightly.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook