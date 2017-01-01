- Calories per serving 225
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 33g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 437mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Rosemary and Garlic White Bean Dip
Photo: Andrew McCaul
This creamy Tuscan dip-and-chip combination packs 2 grams of Resistant Starch into just 225 calories. Try the dip with chopped vegetables too!
How to Make It
Heat olive oil in a small skillet over medium heat; add garlic and fresh rosemary leaves. Cook until toasted (1-2 minutes). Transfer toasted garlic and beans to a food processor with fresh lemon juice and water. Purée until smooth; drizzle with additional oil before serving, if desired. Eat with 1 ounce pita chips. Refrigerate remaining dip in airtight container up to 3 days.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook