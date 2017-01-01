Rosemary and Garlic White Bean Dip

Photo: Andrew McCaul
Yield
Makes 12 servings (serving size: 3 1/3 tablespoons dip and 1 ounce pita chips)
Ellen Kunes and Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016

This creamy Tuscan dip-and-chip combination packs 2 grams of Resistant Starch into just 225 calories. Try the dip with chopped vegetables too!

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 garlic cloves, sliced
  • 2 tablespoons fresh rosemary leaves
  • 2 (15-ounce) cans cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • Additional olive oil (optional)
  • Pita chips

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 225
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 33g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 437mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Heat olive oil in a small skillet over medium heat; add garlic and fresh rosemary leaves. Cook until toasted (1-2 minutes). Transfer toasted garlic and beans to a food processor with fresh lemon juice and water. Purée until smooth; drizzle with additional oil before serving, if desired. Eat with 1 ounce pita chips. Refrigerate remaining dip in airtight container up to 3 days.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up