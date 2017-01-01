- Calories per serving 439
- Fat per serving 12.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 33g
- Carbohydrate per serving 55g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 98mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 623mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Spaghetti and Turkey Meatballs in Tomato Sauce
This twist on classic spaghetti and meatballs makes it healthier by using lean turkey and adding beans to boost the Resistant Starch.
How to Make It
Cook spaghetti according to package directions; keep warm. Combine turkey, 1/2 cup Parmesan, 1/4 cup chopped parsley, bread crumbs, egg, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a bowl. Form into 15 meatballs; set aside. Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook until soft (5 minutes). Add garlic; cook 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, pinto beans, 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper; bring to a boil. Add meatballs; return to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer over low until meatballs are cooked through and sauce has thickened (15 minutes). Divide spaghetti, meatballs, and sauce among 5 bowls. Garnish with additional parsley and 1/4 cup Parmesan.