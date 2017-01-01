- Calories per serving 248
- Fat per serving 5.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 47g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 77mg
Berry-Kale Smoothie
Photo: Andrew McCaul
If you’re looking for a quick, high-fiber breakfast, get out your blender and whip up this tasty shake.
How to Make It
In a blender, combine raspberries, shredded kale, ice, yogurt, banana, honey, almond butter, and wheat germ. Blend until smooth.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook