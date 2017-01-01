Berry-Kale Smoothie

Photo: Andrew McCaul
Yield
Makes 2 servings (serving size: 8 ounces)
Ellen Kunes and Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016

If you’re looking for a quick, high-fiber breakfast, get out your blender and whip up this tasty shake.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen raspberries
  • 1/2 cup shredded kale
  • 1 cup ice
  • 3/4 cup fat-free plain yogurt
  • 1/2 banana
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon natural almond butter
  • 1 tablespoon wheat germ

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 248
  • Fat per serving 5.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 47g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 77mg

How to Make It

In a blender, combine raspberries, shredded kale, ice, yogurt, banana, honey, almond butter, and wheat germ. Blend until smooth.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

