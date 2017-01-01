Halibut Veracruz

Photo: Jonny Valiant
Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: 1 fillet, 1/2 cup sauce, and garnish)
Guy Fieri
March 2016

This hearty white fish is one of the best sources of selenium, a powerful cancer-fighting antioxidant. You get more than 90 percent of your daily quota of this immune-boosting mineral in just 4 ounces.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 cup sliced yellow onion
  • 3 garlic cloves, sliced
  • 2 cups peeled and diced tomatoes
  • 1 diced jalapeño
  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 (8-ounce) halibut fillets
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup sliced Spanish olives
  • 2 avocados, peeled and sliced
  • 1 lime
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley or cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 526
  • Fat per serving 26.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 14.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6.6g
  • Protein per serving 45g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 111mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 642mg
  • Calcium per serving 49mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 350°. Place vegetable oil in skillet over medium-low heat. Add onion and garlic; cook 3 minutes. Add tomatoes, jalapeño, and wine. Reduce sauce to 1/3 cup (12–15 minutes). Meanwhile, heat olive oil in an ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Season halibut fillets with salt. Add fish to hot skillet. Cook until undersides brown (2–3 minutes). Flip fish. Bake 10 minutes. Remove sauce from heat; mix in olives. Divide sauce among 4 plates; top with fillets and avocado slices, juice from 1 lime, and chopped parsley or cilantro.

