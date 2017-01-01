- Calories per serving 310
- Fat per serving 21.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 13.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 14mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 158mg
- Calcium per serving 71mg
Chocolate Mousse
Elegant and simple, this make-ahead mousse keeps cholesterol low by skipping egg yolks and using fat-free half-and-half.
How to Make It
Place chocolate, half-and-half, and salt in a double boiler or a heatproof bowl; cook over simmering water until chocolate is melted, stirring frequently (about 5 minutes). Set aside to cool to room temperature (15–20 minutes).
Meanwhile, with an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat the egg white in a medium bowl, just until soft peaks form. Gradually add the sugar and beat until stiff peaks form.
Whisk sour cream and vanilla into chocolate mixture. In two batches, whisk the egg-white mixture into the chocolate mixture until just blended. Transfer mousse to 3 serving dishes (about 6- to 8-ounce capacity each, such as stemmed glasses, teacups, or small dessert bowls). Cover dishes lightly with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled and set, at least 1 hour or up to 1 day. Before serving, top each mousse with whipped cream and chocolate curls, if desired.