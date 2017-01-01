Chocolate Mousse

15 Mins
1 Hour 35 Mins
Makes 3 servings (serving size: 1 mousse (about 1/3 cup))
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

Elegant and simple, this make-ahead mousse keeps cholesterol low by skipping egg yolks and using fat-free half-and-half.

Ingredients

  • 5 ounces bittersweet or semisweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup fat-free half-and-half
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons pasteurized egg white or 1 large egg white
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/3 cup reduced-fat sour cream
  • 1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 3 tablespoons whipped cream
  • Chocolate curls (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 310
  • Fat per serving 21.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 13.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 14mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 158mg
  • Calcium per serving 71mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place chocolate, half-and-half, and salt in a double boiler or a heatproof bowl; cook over simmering water until chocolate is melted, stirring frequently (about 5 minutes). Set aside to cool to room temperature (15–20 minutes).

Step 2

Meanwhile, with an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat the egg white in a medium bowl, just until soft peaks form. Gradually add the sugar and beat until stiff peaks form.

Step 3

Whisk sour cream and vanilla into chocolate mixture. In two batches, whisk the egg-white mixture into the chocolate mixture until just blended. Transfer mousse to 3 serving dishes (about 6- to 8-ounce capacity each, such as stemmed glasses, teacups, or small dessert bowls). Cover dishes lightly with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled and set, at least 1 hour or up to 1 day. Before serving, top each mousse with whipped cream and chocolate curls, if desired.

