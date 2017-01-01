Immune Booster

Yield
Makes 2 cups (serving size: 1 cup)
March 2016

Ward off colds with this vitamin bomb! The kiwis alone pack nearly twice your daily vitamin C--and the citrus delivers even more of the cold-busting vitamin.

Ingredients

  • 1 (14-ounce) grapefruit, peeled and cut into chunks
  • 2 medium oranges (10 ounces total), peeled and cut into chunks
  • 3 kiwis (preferably golden, about 12 ounces total), peeled and cut into chunks

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 156
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 38g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 5mg
  • Calcium per serving 79mg

How to Make It

In a blender, combine grapefruit, oranges, and kiwis; blend, scraping down sides occasionally, until smooth. Strain juice and, if desired, thin with water. Refrigerate up to 2 days (shake before serving).

