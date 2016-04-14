Power Gulp

Yield
Makes 2 cups (serving size: 1 cup)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

This green goodie sneaks in a dose of iron (you need extra during your period and pregnancy), key for healthy blood cell and muscle function. It also delivers more than your daily rec of vitamin K—another must for blood and bone health.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sliced kale (from about 3 large leaves)
  • 1 cup seedless green grapes (about 28)
  • 1 English cucumber, thickly sliced
  • 1 small Granny Smith apple (4–6 ounces), cored and cut into chunks
  • 1/2 cup water

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 110
  • Fat per serving 0.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 19mg
  • Calcium per serving 77mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Step 2

In a blender, combine kale, grapes, cucumber, apple, and water; blend, scraping down sides occasionally, until smooth. Strain juice and, if desired, thin with additional water. Before serving, garnish with a fresh kale leaf and a cucumber slice (optional). Refrigerate up to 2 days (shake before serving).

