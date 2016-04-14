- Calories per serving 110
- Fat per serving 0.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 19mg
- Calcium per serving 77mg
Power Gulp
This green goodie sneaks in a dose of iron (you need extra during your period and pregnancy), key for healthy blood cell and muscle function. It also delivers more than your daily rec of vitamin K—another must for blood and bone health.
How to Make It
Watch the video: How to Make Green Power Juice
In a blender, combine kale, grapes, cucumber, apple, and water; blend, scraping down sides occasionally, until smooth. Strain juice and, if desired, thin with additional water. Before serving, garnish with a fresh kale leaf and a cucumber slice (optional). Refrigerate up to 2 days (shake before serving).