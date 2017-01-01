- Calories per serving 135
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 17g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 21mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 135mg
- Calcium per serving 57mg
Baked Brie with Honey
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
A drizzle of honey adds a bit of sweetness to savory Brie. Pair this Baked Brie with Honey appetizer with grapes, dried figs, or apple slices.
Pair this dish with Chardonnay for the ultimate end-of-evening snack.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Place Brie in a small baking dish. Bake until warm and just softened (about 10 minutes). Transfer Brie to a plate with grapes, sliced apple, and dried figs. Before serving, drizzle Brie with honey.