Baked Brie with Honey

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 12 servings (serving size: 3/4 ounce cheese, 1 fig, and 1/3 cup fresh fruit)
Cat Cora
March 2016

A drizzle of honey adds a bit of sweetness to savory Brie. Pair this Baked Brie with Honey appetizer with grapes, dried figs, or apple slices.

Pair this dish with Chardonnay for the ultimate end-of-evening snack.

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 1 (9-ounce) round Brie
  • 1 bunch seedless grapes
  • 1 sliced apple
  • 12 dried figs
  • 2 tablespoons honey

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 135
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 21mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 135mg
  • Calcium per serving 57mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 350°. Place Brie in a small baking dish. Bake until warm and just softened (about 10 minutes). Transfer Brie to a plate with grapes, sliced apple, and dried figs. Before serving, drizzle Brie with honey.

