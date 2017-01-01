- Calories per serving 35
- Fat per serving 1.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 24mg
- Calcium per serving 20mg
Stuffed Medjool Dates
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Stuffed Medjool Dates will be the star appetizer at your next gathering. These exceptionally large, sweet dates are stuffed with almonds and creamy Gogonzola cheese.
This ancient fruit is fat- and sodium-free, and contains absolutely no cholesterol.
How to Make It
Make a lengthwise slit in each date and remove seed. Stuff each date with 1 almond and 1/2 teaspoon Gorgonzola and gently squeeze to close.