Stuffed Medjool Dates

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 date)
Cat Cora
March 2016

Stuffed Medjool Dates will be the star appetizer at your next gathering. These exceptionally large, sweet dates are stuffed with almonds and creamy Gogonzola cheese. 

This ancient fruit is fat- and sodium-free, and contains absolutely no cholesterol.

Ingredients

  • 6 Medjool dates
  • 6 almonds
  • 3 teaspoons Gorgonzola

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 35
  • Fat per serving 1.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 24mg
  • Calcium per serving 20mg

How to Make It

Make a lengthwise slit in each date and remove seed. Stuff each date with 1 almond and 1/2 teaspoon Gorgonzola and gently squeeze to close.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up