- Calories per serving 273
- Fat per serving 11.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 39g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 41mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 207mg
- Calcium per serving 30mg
Peanut Butter Blondies
These Peanut Butter Blondies get a double punch of peanut flavor thanks to peanut butter and chopped peanuts. Bake a batch of these bar cookies for the peanut butter lover in your life.
Peanuts are an excellent source of monounsaturated fats, which can help maintain a healthy heart.
How to Make It
With an electric mixer, beat butter and peanut butter until fluffy. Add sugar and light-brown sugar and beat until combined. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition. Add vanilla and mix until smooth. In a separate bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the peanut butter mixture, beating after each addition, until a smooth dough forms. Spread batter in an 8-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray and sprinkle with chopped peanuts. Bake at 350° until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean (30–35 minutes). Cool blondies on a wire rack for 15 minutes, then cut into 12 rectangles and serve. (The blondies will keep for 3 to 4 days in an airtight container.)