Red Velvet Cupcakes with Coconut

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 48 mini cupcakes (serving size: 1 mini cupcake)
Cat Cora
March 2016

Mini Red Velviet Cupcakes with Coconut are topped with store-bought cream cheese frosting then dressed up with shredded coconut and fresh raspberries.

At only 104 calories each, you can get your sugar-fix and reduce your calorie intake with these perfectly portioned mini cupcakes.

Ingredients

  • 1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon cocoa powder
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 2/3 cup low-fat buttermilk
  • 1 large egg, room temperature
  • 1 tablespoon red food coloring
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon white distilled vinegar
  • 1 cup store-bought cream cheese frosting
  • 1/2 cup dried sweetened shredded coconut for garnish
  • 48 fresh raspberries for garnish (about 2 pints)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 104
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 56mg
  • Calcium per serving 6mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Line two 24-cup mini muffin pans with paper liners.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, and cocoa powder. In a large bowl, whisk together oil, buttermilk, egg, food coloring, vanilla, and vinegar. Stir flour mixture into oil mixture until combined.

Step 3

Divide batter between muffin tins (about 1 tablespoon each). Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center of a cupcake tests clean (10–15 minutes). Transfer cupcakes to a wire rack to cool completely. Frost the cupcakes (1 teaspoon each), sprinkle with coconut, and top with raspberries.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up