- Calories per serving 104
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 56mg
- Calcium per serving 6mg
Red Velvet Cupcakes with Coconut
Mini Red Velviet Cupcakes with Coconut are topped with store-bought cream cheese frosting then dressed up with shredded coconut and fresh raspberries.
At only 104 calories each, you can get your sugar-fix and reduce your calorie intake with these perfectly portioned mini cupcakes.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Line two 24-cup mini muffin pans with paper liners.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, and cocoa powder. In a large bowl, whisk together oil, buttermilk, egg, food coloring, vanilla, and vinegar. Stir flour mixture into oil mixture until combined.
Divide batter between muffin tins (about 1 tablespoon each). Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center of a cupcake tests clean (10–15 minutes). Transfer cupcakes to a wire rack to cool completely. Frost the cupcakes (1 teaspoon each), sprinkle with coconut, and top with raspberries.