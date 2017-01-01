- Calories per serving 161
- Fat per serving 7.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 15mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 65mg
- Calcium per serving 3mg
Honey-Dipped Cookies
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Store-bought shortbread cookies are given a bit of pizzaz when they're dipped into a honey-lemon syrup and sprinkled with chopped pistachios. Serve Honey-Dipped Cookies when you need an easy and impressive cookie.
Enjoy these cookies the morning after the party. Honey is loaded with fructose, which speeds up the metabolism of alcohol and can help even the worst of hangovers.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Combine sugar, honey, water, lemon juice, and lemon slices in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Simmer, stirring occasionally to dissolve sugar (15-20 minutes). Set aside to cool completely. Dip shortbread cookies into cooled syrup, then finely chopped pistachios to coat. Transfer to a wax paper-lined plate until set.