Honey-Dipped Cookies

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 2 dozen cookies (serving size: 1 cookie)
Cat Cora
March 2016

Store-bought shortbread cookies are given a bit of pizzaz when they're dipped into a honey-lemon syrup and sprinkled with chopped pistachios. Serve Honey-Dipped Cookies when you need an easy and impressive cookie.

Enjoy these cookies the morning after the party. Honey is loaded with fructose, which speeds up the metabolism of alcohol and can help even the worst of hangovers.

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 3 lemon slices
  • 24 shortbread cookies
  • Finely chopped pistachios (about 1/2 cup)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 161
  • Fat per serving 7.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 65mg
  • Calcium per serving 3mg

How to Make It

Combine sugar, honey, water, lemon juice, and lemon slices in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Simmer, stirring occasionally to dissolve sugar (15-20 minutes). Set aside to cool completely. Dip shortbread cookies into cooled syrup, then finely chopped pistachios to coat. Transfer to a wax paper-lined plate until set.

