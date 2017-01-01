- Calories per serving 157
- Fat per serving 11.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 16mg
Grand Marnier Pistachio Truffles
Orange liqueur flavors these decadent Grand Marnier Pistachio Truffles. This rich candy is then dipped into melted chocolate and rolled into a pistachio-orange mixture.
Because it lacks the added preservative, unsalted butter tends to taste much fresher than salted butter.
How to Make It
Combine cream, butter, and corn syrup in a saucepan over medium-high heat; bring to a boil. Cook 1 minute or until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat. Add 1 2/3 cups chocolate and liquor (do not stir); let stand 1 minute. Gently swirl pan until smooth. Pour into a bowl; chill, stirring every 15 minutes, until thick enough to hold shape (about 45 minutes). Using 2 spoons, shape the mixture into 1-inch balls (about 2 teaspoons each) and place on wax paper–lined plates. Refrigerate until chilled (15 minutes).
Meanwhile, in a bowl set over a medium saucepan of simmering water, gently melt remaining 2/3 cup chocolate. Pour melted chocolate into one bowl and chopped pistachios and orange zest in another bowl. Dip each chilled truffle into chocolate first, then into pistachio-orange mixture, rolling to coat. Refrigerate until firm (about 8 minutes) or until ready to serve.