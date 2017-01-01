Grand Marnier Pistachio Truffles

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 28 truffles (serving size: 1 truffle)
Cat Cora
March 2016

Orange liqueur flavors these decadent Grand Marnier Pistachio Truffles. This rich candy is then dipped into melted chocolate and rolled into a pistachio-orange mixture.

Because it lacks the added preservative, unsalted butter tends to taste much fresher than salted butter.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 teaspoon light corn syrup
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 16 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped (about 2 1/3 cups)
  • 1/4 cup Grand Marnier
  • 1 1/4 cups (6 ounces) shelled, skinned pistachios (toasted if desired), chopped
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 157
  • Fat per serving 11.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 16mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine cream, butter, and corn syrup in a saucepan over medium-high heat; bring to a boil. Cook 1 minute or until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat. Add 1 2/3 cups chocolate and liquor (do not stir); let stand 1 minute. Gently swirl pan until smooth. Pour into a bowl; chill, stirring every 15 minutes, until thick enough to hold shape (about 45 minutes). Using 2 spoons, shape the mixture into 1-inch balls (about 2 teaspoons each) and place on wax paper–lined plates. Refrigerate until chilled (15 minutes).

Step 2

Meanwhile, in a bowl set over a medium saucepan of simmering water, gently melt remaining 2/3 cup chocolate. Pour melted chocolate into one bowl and chopped pistachios and orange zest in another bowl. Dip each chilled truffle into chocolate first, then into pistachio-orange mixture, rolling to coat. Refrigerate until firm (about 8 minutes) or until ready to serve.

