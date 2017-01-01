Basque Beef Tenderloin Crostini

In a small bowl, combine orange zest, chili powder, and salt. Rub tenderloin with spice mixture. Set aside for 30 minutes.

Step 3

In a large ovenproof skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Sear the beef on all sides until it is brown and caramelized, about 4 minutes per side (12–16 minutes total). Transfer skillet to oven and roast until an instant-read thermometer registers 125° for medium-rare (15–20 minutes).