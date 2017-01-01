- Calories per serving 195
- Fat per serving 10.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 37mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 455mg
- Calcium per serving 19mg
Basque Beef Tenderloin Crostini
Seared beef tenderloin that's rubbed with orange zest, chili powder, and salt adorn simple toasted baquettes in the stand-out appetizer, Basque Beef Tenderloin Crostini.
Delicious when fresh, this beef recipe will be equally as tasty as leftovers.
How to Make It
In a small bowl, combine orange zest, chili powder, and salt. Rub tenderloin with spice mixture. Set aside for 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 450°.
In a large ovenproof skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Sear the beef on all sides until it is brown and caramelized, about 4 minutes per side (12–16 minutes total). Transfer skillet to oven and roast until an instant-read thermometer registers 125° for medium-rare (15–20 minutes).
Transfer beef to a cutting board to rest for 20 minutes, then thinly slice. Top each baguette slice with sliced beef, about 1 teaspoon green sauce, and, if using, herbs.