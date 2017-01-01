Grilled Shrimp and Citrus Skewers

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 12 servings (serving size: 1 skewer and 1 tablespoon sauce)
Cat Cora
March 2016

Grilled Shrimp and Citrus Skewers are easy and tasty pick-up appetizers to offer your party guests. These zesty shrimp are grilled with bell peppers and orange and lemon wedges and served with a jarred romesco sauce.

Shrimp is much lower in saturated fat than red meat.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons finely grated orange zest
  • 3/4 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 2 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 2 bell peppers, cut into bite-size chunks
  • 1 orange, halved crosswise and cut into wedges
  • 1 lemon, halved crosswise and cut into wedges
  • 3/4 cup jarred romesco sauce (available at specialty markets)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 134
  • Fat per serving 7.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 95mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 651mg
  • Calcium per serving 69mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large bowl, stir together zest, chili powder, and sea salt. Add shrimp to bowl with spice mixture and toss until well coated. Cover and refrigerate, at least 30 minutes.

Step 2

Alternately thread shrimp, citrus wedges, and peppers on 12 (10-inch) skewers (there should be several per skewer).

Step 3

Heat the grill to medium-high.

Step 4

Place the skewers on grill. Grill, turning occasionally, until shrimp are pink and peppers are slightly charred (3-5 minutes). Transfer skewers to serving platter. Serve shrimp with romesco sauce.

