Leek and Broccoli Tartlets with Pancetta

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 30 servings (serving size: 1 tartlet)
Cat Cora
March 2016

Chopped broccoli rabe florets, leek, and pancetta fill miniature phyllo shells in this savory Leek and Broccoli Tartlets with Pancetta appetizer.

Leeks contain potent antioxidants that help fight against free radicals as you age.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 leek, white and light green parts, finely chopped (1/2 cup)
  • 1/2 medium yellow onion, finely chopped (1/2 cup)
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 1/2 cup light cream
  • 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped blanched broccoli rabe florets, squeezed dry
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped pancetta, optional
  • 30 prebaked miniature phyllo shells (two 15-ounce packages)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 37
  • Fat per serving 2.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 11mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 52mg
  • Calcium per serving 7mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350°.

Step 2

In a large skillet, melt butter over medium-low heat. Add the leeks and onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft (8–10 minutes). Remove from heat and set the mixture aside to cool slightly (about 10 minutes).

Step 3

Whisk together egg, cream, nutmeg, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Once the onion mixture is cool, add to egg mixture. Divide broccoli rabe and, if using, pancetta among shells. Fill each shell about 3/4 full with custard mixture. Bake until the custard sets (10–15 minutes). Serve warm or at room temperature.

