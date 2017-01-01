Leek and Broccoli Tartlets with Pancetta

In a large skillet, melt butter over medium-low heat. Add the leeks and onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft (8–10 minutes). Remove from heat and set the mixture aside to cool slightly (about 10 minutes).

Step 3

Whisk together egg, cream, nutmeg, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Once the onion mixture is cool, add to egg mixture. Divide broccoli rabe and, if using, pancetta among shells. Fill each shell about 3/4 full with custard mixture. Bake until the custard sets (10–15 minutes). Serve warm or at room temperature.