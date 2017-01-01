- Calories per serving 103
- Fat per serving 2.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 501mg
- Calcium per serving 44mg
Smoked Salmon Rillettes and Dilled Yogurt
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
This savory appetizer spread of smoked salmon is served over cocktail slices of pumpernickel bread and topped with an herb Greek yogurt. Make Smoked Salmon Rillettes and Dilled Yogurt a part of your party menu.
Thanks to the salmon and low-fat Greek yogurt, just one of these protein-packed rillettes will fill you up.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium bowl, stir together salmon, onion, chives, capers, mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. In a separate small bowl, stir yogurt, dill, remaining tablespoon lemon juice, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Refrigerate mixtures until ready to serve.
Step 2
Spread 1 tablespoon salmon mixture onto each of the pumpernickel squares. Top each with about 1 teaspoon dilled yogurt, and, if using, dill fronds.