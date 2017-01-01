- Calories per serving 157
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 1mg
The Big O
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Skewered crystallized ginger adorn glasses of The Big O--a vodka cocktail with agave nectar, lime juice, and ginger beer.
Use agave nectar instead of simple syrup for a healthier beverage; it has a much lower glycemic index than sugar.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Divide vodka between 2 glasses filled with ice. To each glass, add 1 teaspoon simple syrup or agave nectar and about 1/2 tablespoon lime juice; top each with about 1/3 cup ginger beer. Stir to combine. Garnish cocktails with skewered crystallized ginger.